Hiker rescued from trail in Cape Breton Highlands National Park

A 57-year-old woman is recovering after first responders and Parks Canada staff rescued her from the Franey Trail in Cape Breton Highlands National Park Sunday afternoon.

At around 2 p.m., Parks Canada asked for help from Ingonish Beach RCMP to rescue an injured hiker, said Cpl. Chris Marshall, speaking for RCMP.

Marshall said the woman was hiking alone on the trail at the time.

He said an officer and Parks Canada employees used ATVs to get partway up the trail to reach the woman. Rescuers hiked the remaining stretch of the rugged and steep trail where she was loaded onto a backboard and carried down to the ATVs.

"They got up most of the way up the trail [on the ATVs] ... you know, I don't think it was an hour or two hike," Marshall said Tuesday.

Rescuers then drove the hiker out on ATVs to where paramedics took over her care. Marshall said he didn't know the nature of the woman's injuries, but she is expected to recover.

According to the Parks Canada website, the Franey Trail is a 7.4-kilometre loop with steep and rugged sections that have earned it a "difficult" rating. The trail offers scenic views of Clyburn Brook canyon and the Atlantic coastline from Cape Smokey to Ingonish, 425 metres above the valley below Franey Mountain.

