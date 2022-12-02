Highway twinning projects remain on schedule, except for one

Three of the four highway twinning projects in Nova Scotia remain on schedule, but the other faces ongoing delays.

In the case of Highway 103, a 10.8-kilometre section between Tantallon and Ingramport opened last year. The 11.5-kilometre section from Ingramport and Hubbards is on track to be completed next summer, potentially under budget.

The work on Highway 107 is also scheduled to be completed next year.

The 10.2-kilometre stretch, which includes the Burnside connector, was projected to cost $210 million. Final numbers are expected when remaining tenders close.

Work is mostly on budget

Donald Maillet, executive director of construction for the Public Works Department, said the projects aren't immune to rising costs, particularly from fuel and materials.

But he said the province has benefited from locking in contacts and tenders before major price spikes.

"We still know that there's still outstanding work to be called and to be tendered, and at this point we feel quite confident that … we will address some of these overages within budgets," he said.

The twinning along Highway 104 from Sutherlands River to Antigonish, intended to address long-standing safety concerns, is also expected to be complete by the end of next year.

Although there are cost overruns, Maillet said the province is protected because the work is being done through a public-private partnership, or P3. The model shifts financial risks to the builder.

"For us right now, for the province, it's a good thing realizing there is a significant increase in costs," said Maillet.

Highway 101 delays continue

Costs are also likely to increase for the Highway 101 project, where the completion date is again being pushed back.

The projected $151.6-million plan to twin 9.5 kilometres from Three Mile Plains to Falmouth was first expected to open in 2023 and later pushed back to 2024. Officials with Public Works say they're now anticipating completion in the 2025-26 construction season.

Most of the project is complete and remaining work is out to tender with one key exception — a new aboiteau required for the section of road that will cross the Avon River by Windsor.

The Highway 101 twinning project may not be completed until 2026. (Paul Withers)

Maillet said he thinks the project would be on schedule if it were not for the aboiteau issue, but the work cannot be completed until a design is reached that meets the province's needs for the roadwork and Ottawa's needs to allow for fish passage.

"There's a lot of dialogue going on with our federal counterparts and I believe we are making progress towards an infrastructure that will satisfy everybody's needs," he said.

A spokesperson for Fisheries and Oceans Canada said the department requested additional technical information from the province in October to "better understand the proposed design and operations, fish passage structures, contingency plans and information on further measures that could be implemented to improve fish passage."

In a statement, Christine Lyons said the department would continue its evaluation of the proposed structure to determine if it meets requirements of the Fisheries Act and Species at Risk Act.

"As we have done throughout this process and prior to any decision, the department will consult with the Mi'kmaq of Nova Scotia on potential impacts to their rights."

In the meantime, the province has installed a barrier between the two lanes of traffic from Exit 6 to Exit 7 as a safety measure for drivers.

