Blowing snow, slippery conditions shut down Nova Scotia's Cobequid Pass

Whiteout and slippery conditions have forced the closure of the Cobequid Pass this morning.

The major link between Nova Scotia and the rest of Canada was shut down Friday at around 7:30 a.m. due to high winds and poor visibility, Nova Scotia's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal announced on Twitter.

A series of collisions on Highway 102 between exits 9 (Milford) and 11 (Stewiacke) forced RCMP to shut down that road around 7:30 a.m. The road was reopened about an hour later, however RCMP warned of continuing poor driving conditions.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke says there were at least three collisions both northbound and southbound on Highway 102 between Milford and Stewiacke.

"The wind and the visibility is very difficult up there right now," she said.

"So we're asking people to take some extra time, really consider whether they need to be out there today and definitely adjust their driving to the weather conditions."

High winds also forced Halifax's MacKay Bridge to restrict crossings for heavy and high-sided vehicles, including transit buses. Any Halifax Transit buses which normally cross the MacKay are being detoured across Macdonald Bridge.

Cape Breton Regional Police asked people this morning to avoid any unnecessary travel this morning.

"Roads are covered in snow and drifts, and visibility is very limited," they tweeted.

