1 dead, 5 injured in early morning crash in Lunenburg County

A teenager is dead and five other people are injured after a crash on Highway 12 in New Ross early Sunday.

According to a news release, Lunenburg District RCMP responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision at 1:15 a.m.

A Honda Civic and a Toyota Corolla were travelling in opposite directions on the highway when they collided, the release said.

A 17-year-old from Chester Grant, the only passenger in the Honda, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 20-year-old man from New Ross, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, a 26-year-old man, and three passengers — a 25-year-old woman, a 28-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man — were taken to hospital with unspecified injuries, according to the release.

Highway 12 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

MORE TOP STORIES