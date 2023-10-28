Highway 102 inbound closed near Miller Lake after 2-vehicle crash

Highway 102 inbound near Miller Lake is closed following a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

Motorists are being rerouted to Highway 2 in Enfield, RCMP say.

Police say the highway will be closed for several hours and people are being asked to avoid the area because of traffic delays.

According to an RCMP spokesperson, one of the vehicles was travelling outbound on the inbound highway when the collision occurred.

The person driving the vehicle going the wrong way fled on foot following the crash, the spokesperson said.

Police are searching for the person who left the scene and are asking anyone with dashcam footage of the vehicle to contact them.

No further details were available as of 1:20 p.m. Saturday.

MORE TOP STORIES