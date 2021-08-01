Section of Highway 19 closed after serious crash near Inverness

A section of Highway 19 near Inverness is closed following a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

Sgt. Andrew Joyce said RCMP was called to the serious crash in Strathlorne, about six kilometres south of Inverness, around 5:45 a.m. AT.

He said there were two people in the car at the time of the incident. He couldn't comment on their condition.

Highway 19 between Blackstone and Strathlorne Scotsville roads is closed until further notice.

Serious collision on Highway #19 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCMPNS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCMPNS</a> in Strathlorne <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CapeBreton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CapeBreton</a> are on scene at a serious collision on Highway #19 near <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Strathlorne?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Strathlorne</a>. Traffic is being detoured. —@RCMPNS

Joyce said traffic is being diverted from the area and the highway is expected to be closed until Sunday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.

