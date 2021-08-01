Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia

Section of Highway 19 closed after serious crash near Inverness

Sgt. Andrew Joyce said RCMP was called to the serious crash on Highway 19 in Strathlorne, about six kilometres south of Inverness, around 5:45 a.m. AT.

Stretch of highway between Blackstone and Strathlorne Scotsville roads closed until further notice

CBC News ·

A section of Highway 19 near Inverness is closed following a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

Sgt. Andrew Joyce said RCMP was called to the serious crash in Strathlorne, about six kilometres south of Inverness, around 5:45 a.m. AT.

He said there were two people in the car at the time of the incident. He couldn't comment on their condition.

Highway 19 between Blackstone and Strathlorne Scotsville roads is closed until further notice.

Joyce said traffic is being diverted from the area and the highway is expected to be closed until Sunday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.

With files from Sarah Haliburton

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now