Toronto man dies after 3-vehicle crash in Antigonish

A 41-year-old man from Toronto has died following a three-vehicle crash on Monday involving a logging truck on Highway 4 in Antigonish, N.S.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. AT. The man was travelling in a car that pulled out from Beech Hill Road and was then struck by an eastbound logging truck, said RCMP. They say the man had stopped at a stop sign before entering the intersection.

Volunteer firefighters and paramedics had to extricate the man from the car.

RCMP say the logging truck also hit a second car that was waiting to turn left. The drivers of both those vehicles were not injured.

A section of Highway 4 was closed for several hours.

