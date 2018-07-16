Motorcyclist, 52, dead after highway crash in Kings County
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a crash in Kings County that left one man dead and two others injured on Tuesday evening.
Driver and passenger of car sent to hospital with minor injuries
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a highway collision in Kings County on Tuesday evening that left one man dead.
Police were called to the scene on Highway 221 in Grafton at around 7 p.m., according to a news release.
A car had been travelling north on Black Rock Road. When it entered the intersection with Highway 221, it struck a motorcycle that had been travelling east on the highway.
The motorcycle driver, a 52-year-old man from Lakeville, N.S., was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the driver of the car, a 40-year-old man from Waterville, N.S., and a female passenger suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital by ambulance.
The highway was closed for seven hours but has since reopened. The investigation continues.
