Motorcyclist, 52, dead after highway crash in Kings County

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a highway collision in Kings County on Tuesday evening that left one man dead.

Police were called to the scene on Highway 221 in Grafton at around 7 p.m., according to a news release.

A car had been travelling north on Black Rock Road. When it entered the intersection with Highway 221, it struck a motorcycle that had been travelling east on the highway.

The motorcycle driver, a 52-year-old man from Lakeville, N.S., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the car, a 40-year-old man from Waterville, N.S., and a female passenger suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital by ambulance.

The highway was closed for seven hours but has since reopened. The investigation continues.

MORE TOP STORIES