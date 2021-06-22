12-year-old dies after crash on highway near Port Hood

A 12-year-old from Inverness County has died after two vehicles crashed on Highway 19 just outside the Cape Breton community of Port Hood on Monday.

RCMP say a car travelling south was struck by a northbound pickup truck around 7:30 p.m. just as the car was turning left across the highway into a parking lot.

The 23-year-old driver of the car was uninjured, as were the 36-year-old man and five-year-old child in the truck.

The injured child, who was in the car, suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to the IWK hospital in Halifax.

RCMP say the child died in hospital on Tuesday.

All are residents of Inverness County.

RCMP sent an accident reconstructionist to the scene and are continuing to investigate.

Police say the incident occurred just south of Port Hood.

