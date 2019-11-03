Woman, 71, dies in car crash Saturday afternoon

A 71-year-old woman is dead after a car crash on Highway 12 in Aldersville, N.S., just before 4 p.m. Saturday, according to an RCMP news release.

The woman was a passenger in a Volkswagen which was being driven on the highway running between Kentville and Chester. The car was hit by an oncoming Chrysler sedan trying to pass other vehicles on the two-lane road.

According to the release, the driver of the Volkswagen was transported to hospital via LifeFlight with serious injuries, while the only passenger died at the scene.

The driver of the Chrysler was taken to hospital with injuries. She was alone in the car.

Police say the highway was closed for several hours Saturday afternoon as an RCMP collision constructionist examined the scene for evidence. It reopened at 11 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

