Skip to Main Content
Two N.L. men dead in Highway 104 truck crash in Pictou County

Two N.L. men dead in Highway 104 truck crash in Pictou County

Two men from Newfoundland and Labrador died at the scene of the crash on Highway 104 at Broadway, N.S. The driver of the other truck was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Two Newfoundland men in their 60s died in a crash involving two pickups

CBC News ·

Two men from Newfoundland and Labrador are dead following a collision between two pickup trucks Sunday morning on Highway 104 in Nova Scotia's Pictou County.

The crash involving a 2012 Ford F150 and a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado happened at about 10 a.m. between exits 27 and 29, at Broadway, according to a news release from Pictou County District RCMP.

Police, EHS and Barneys River and District Fire Department responded to the call and found the two people in the Silverado — a 69-year-old driver from Millertown, N.L., and a 61-year-old passenger from Buchans, N.L. — both dead at the scene.

The driver and lone person in the Ford F150, a 61-year-old man from Tantallon, N.S., was transported by LifeFlight to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Both lanes of the highway were closed to traffic for most of Sunday while investigators worked at the site and reopened in the evening.

The investigation is continuing.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories