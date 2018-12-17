Two N.L. men dead in Highway 104 truck crash in Pictou County

Two men from Newfoundland and Labrador are dead following a collision between two pickup trucks Sunday morning on Highway 104 in Nova Scotia's Pictou County.

The crash involving a 2012 Ford F150 and a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado happened at about 10 a.m. between exits 27 and 29, at Broadway, according to a news release from Pictou County District RCMP.

Police, EHS and Barneys River and District Fire Department responded to the call and found the two people in the Silverado — a 69-year-old driver from Millertown, N.L., and a 61-year-old passenger from Buchans, N.L. — both dead at the scene.

The driver and lone person in the Ford F150, a 61-year-old man from Tantallon, N.S., was transported by LifeFlight to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Both lanes of the highway were closed to traffic for most of Sunday while investigators worked at the site and reopened in the evening.

The investigation is continuing.