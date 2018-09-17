Early morning crash closes part of Highway 104 in Westville

Highway 104 in Pictou County, N.S., is closed eastbound between exits 20 and 21 while RCMP investigate the cause of an early-morning crash.

RCMP were called to the scene at around 4:10 a.m. Monday after a small vehicle left the road and rolled into the centre median in Westville, which is near Stellarton.

The lone occupant of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man, was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said the closure will likely be in effect until mid-afternoon.

Read more articles from CBC Nova Scotia