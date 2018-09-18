New Glasgow man, 23, dead after Monday crash on Highway 104

A Nova Scotia man who was injured in a Monday morning crash on Highway 104 in Pictou County has died.

The 23-year-old New Glasgow man was the lone occupant of a vehicle that left the road between exits 20 and 21 and crashed into the centre median in Pleasant Valley near Stellarton.

The accident happened at about 4:10 a.m. and the man was taken to hospital, where he died later that day.

The crash caused part of Highway 104 to be closed on Monday while police investigated what caused the accident. The investigation is ongoing.