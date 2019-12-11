Fatal crash closes Highway 103 in both directions near Lakeside

RCMP and Halifax firefighters are at the scene of a fatal crash that has closed Highway 103 to traffic in both directions between exits 2 and 3.

RCMP say the crash happened near the Lakeside exit this afternoon. RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau confirmed at least one person is dead but didn't provide any other details.

In a news release, police say they expect the road to remain closed for some time.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

MORE TOP STORIES