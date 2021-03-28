Single-vehicle crash causes part of Highway 102 to close
Halifax police are on scene of a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Highway 102.
Access closed at exit 1A in Halifax, traffic being diverted onto 103 Highway
Halifax Regional Police are on scene of a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Highway 102 in Halifax and are asking people to avoid the area.
Exit 1A inbound at Dunbrack Street closed shortly after 11 a.m. on Sunday. Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 103.
There are injuries, according to a press release from Halifax Regional Police. No other details were announced.
The incident is under investigation.
