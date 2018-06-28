Skip to Main Content
Man, 60, dead after motorcycle collides with deer on Highway 102 northbound
Updated

A 60-year-old Colchester County man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a deer this morning on Highway 102 northbound near the off ramp to Millbrook First Nation.

Traffic currently being rerouted at Exit 12, the Brookfield exit

CBC News ·
Traffic was at a standstill on Highway 102 northbound Thursday morning. (Kayla Hounsell/CBC)

Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. The man from West St. Andrews died at the scene. 

Highway 102 northbound was closed to traffic between exits 12 and 13, but reopened around 12:30 p.m.

During the closure, traffic had been backed up for more than five kilometres leading to Exit 12.

Highway 102 southbound remains open to traffic.

