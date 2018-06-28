Updated
Man, 60, dead after motorcycle collides with deer on Highway 102 northbound
A 60-year-old Colchester County man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a deer this morning on Highway 102 northbound near the off ramp to Millbrook First Nation.
Traffic currently being rerouted at Exit 12, the Brookfield exit
Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. The man from West St. Andrews died at the scene.
Highway 102 northbound was closed to traffic between exits 12 and 13, but reopened around 12:30 p.m.
During the closure, traffic had been backed up for more than five kilometres leading to Exit 12.
Highway 102 southbound remains open to traffic.