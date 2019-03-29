4-vehicle crash shuts down part of Highway 102 outbound

A woman in her 60s has been sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a four-vehicle crash on Highway 102 near the Larry Uteck Boulevard exit in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police have closed the highway outbound at exit 2B and expect the closure to last for an extended period of time.

Police received a call about the accident at about 12:30 p.m. Friday and they're recommending people take alternate routes to avoid delays.

MORE TOP STORIES