A section of Highway 102 is closed outside Shubenacadie and Nova Scotia RCMP are on the scene of what they describe as a "serious collision."

As of about 9 a.m. Monday, the highway was closed to all northbound traffic between Exit 9 for Milford and Exit 10 for Shubenacadie. Northbound traffic is being diverted to Highway 2.

In an email to CBC News, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said it was two-vehicle collision and the stretch of highway would be closed for several hours. She had no other details.

