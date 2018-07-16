Skip to Main Content
Crash closes Highway 102 outside Shubenacadie
RCMP closed a stretch of Highway 102 outside Halifax Monday morning while they tend to a 'serious' collision between two vehicles.

RCMP are on the scene of a two-car crash and diverting all northbound traffic

Nova Scotia RCMP are diverting all northbound traffic from Highway 102 between Exit 9 and Exit 10. (CBC)

A section of Highway 102 is closed outside Shubenacadie and Nova Scotia RCMP are on the scene of what they describe as a "serious collision."

As of about 9 a.m. Monday, the highway was closed to all northbound traffic between Exit 9 for Milford and Exit 10 for Shubenacadie. Northbound traffic is being diverted to Highway 2.

In an email to CBC News, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said it was two-vehicle collision and the stretch of highway would be closed for several hours. She had no other details.

