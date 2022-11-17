Highway 102 reopened after 3-vehicle collision caused partial closure

Traffic is now moving on Highway 102 south after a three-vehicle collision at 7 a.m. forced the closure of a section of the highway for about six hours.

A section of the southbound highway in Goffs near Halifax Stanfield International Airport was closed after the crash and the northbound highway was reduced to one lane because of debris from the collision, according to police.

Police have not yet provided information about how many people were involved in the collision or if there were injuries.

Update 12:55 p.m. - Hwy. 102 south in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Goffs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Goffs</a> has reopened. —@RCMPNS

MORE TOP STORIES