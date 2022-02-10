Highway 101 twinning project completion delayed until 2024

Completion of the Highway 101 twinning project in Nova Scotia between Three Mile Plains and Falmouth is officially delayed until 2024.

Public Works Minister Kim Masland told reporters Thursday that the project, originally scheduled to be complete by the fall of 2023, continues to be held up by talks about what will replace the causeway and aboiteau at the Avon River near Windsor.

"We are waiting for further comments and approval from the federal regulator," Masland said following a cabinet meeting.

The minister said work will continue where possible, but the two sections of road cannot be connected by a twin bridge across the river until it's determined how to address fish passage.

Masland said the province has made changes to its plans at the request of Ottawa, but there has yet to be a final agreement.

"Sadly, it's been a lot of back and forth and the project is being held up because of that," she said.

Likely running over budget

First Nations and environmentalists have argued that full fish passage should be restored, while the province is advancing a design that would allow for fish passage but also maintain Lake Pisiquid, which was created by the current aboiteau.

The lake has experienced longer-than-normal dry periods since former fisheries minister Bernadette Jordan said the gates of the aboiteau had to stay open to increase fish passage.

Masland said it's her understanding that consultations with First Nations on the matter continue.

The project was originally budgeted at $151 million. While her department could not provide an update Thursday, Masland said she expects the delays will cause the project cost to increase.

