Cape Breton Theatre raises curtain on long-planned expansion

The Highland Arts Theatre in Sydney, N.S., has announced it is leasing and renovating space in a building directly behind the theatre so it can expand its educational and professional training programs.

The additional space on Charlotte Street will be called HAT Academy, and will offer classes such as music theory, beginners scene study, tap for adults and acting for seniors.

Executive director Wesley Colford said the expansion has been in the works for four years.

"Everything we've done up to this point has led to this sort of blossoming of our educational capacity," Colford told CBC's Information Morning Cape Breton.

A dedicated space for programming will allow the theatre to remain sustainable and reach more people.

"Our biggest problem is not lack of interest or lack of incredible people to run the programs, but space has been a major issue," Colford said.

Highland Arts Theatre is leasing a space directly behind the theatre, in the LHC office building on Charlotte Street. (Emily Latimer/CBC)

The theatre group performs on stage 151 nights a year for the public, not including dress rehearsals.

Twelve new programs will be targeted toward youth, adults and seniors.

Colford said there is a program for everyone, ranging from actors already in productions to people who have never stepped foot on stage.

"We're trying to really capture a wide range of demographics, both in age and experience," he said.

Cost for classes will range from $7 to $11 per hour. Courses start in September and run from eight to 12 weeks.

"Over the next five years this is hopefully going to be one of the pillars of our ongoing quest for sustainability."

