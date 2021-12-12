High winds knock out power to thousands of N.S. homes, businesses early Sunday

High winds knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses in Nova Scotia early Sunday after a rainstorm swept the province overnight.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for the entire province on Saturday, which was expected to bring high winds and 25-45 millimetres of rain.

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon said about 50 millimetres of rain was recorded at the Bedford Range in Halifax over the past 24 hours.

The storm left about 2,000 Nova Scotia Power customers without electricity early Sunday, but most outages had been restored by 9:30 a.m. AT.

Flooding on Bedford Highway

Rainfall and melting snow forced an area of the Bedford Highway, near Mount Saint Vincent University, to close overnight.

The highway, between Flamingo Drive and Bayview Road in Halifax, was closed in both directions due to flooding until early Sunday morning.

Halifax Regional Police had asked drivers to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

Environment Canada's rainfall warning did say localized flooding in low-lying areas was possible due to the mild temperatures and melting snow.

High winds cancel ferry routes

Marine Atlantic has cancelled its morning crossings between North Sydney and Port aux Basques. It is also considering cancelling the evening crossings, depending on weather.

Northumberland Ferries cancelled its 8:30 a.m. crossing from Woods Island, Prince Edward Island, and its 10 a.m. crossing from Caribou, N.S.

