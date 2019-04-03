Power restored to most Nova Scotia Power customers after high winds

Power has been restored to most Nova Scotia Power customers who lost their electricity Wednesday night.

By 6 a.m. Thursday morning only 648 customers were without power. Most of those outages were in the community of Trenton near New Glasgow and on Cape Breton island around Wycocomagh and Iona.

High winds knocked out power to thousands of people across the province on Wednesday night. About 14,300 customers were in the dark by 10 p.m., according to Nova Scotia Power.

Everyone without power on Thursday morning should be restored by 11 a.m. according to Nova Scotia Power's website.

MORE TOP STORIES