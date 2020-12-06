High winds knock out power to homes, businesses

High winds knocked out power to homes and businesses in Nova Scotia overnight. Just after midnight, about 2,200 customers were affected.

As of 8:30 a.m. about 750 customers were without electricity, many of them near Big Mushamush Lake in Lunenburg County where trees fell on the lines. There's another cluster of outages in Hants County, just south of the Cobequid Basin.

Most of the high winds have settled but wind warnings remain in effect in Shelburne County, Yarmouth County and Inverness County in Cape Breton.

