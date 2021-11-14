High winds lead to scattered power outages, ferry service disruptions

High winds led to scattered power outages across Nova Scotia on Sunday morning.

As of 11:30 a.m., Nova Scotia Power was reporting that over 2,800 customers in the province were without electricity.

The largest outage was in Pictou County where around 2,250 customers were without power. The utility estimates their power should be restored by 1 p.m. Sunday.

About 220 NSP customers in an area extending from Ship Harbour to Pleasant Harbour in Halifax County are also without power. The estimated restoration time is 4 p.m. Sunday.

Marine disruptions

The ferry service operating between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., has also been disrupted.

A notice from Northumberland Ferries said the 8:30 a.m. sailing would be the only sailing from P.E.I. on Sunday and, if winds subsided by late afternoon, it hoped to have a sailing from Nova Scotia at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Sunday service on the Marine Atlantic ferry between North Sydney and Port aux Basques, N.L., has also been delayed because of weather conditions.

The sailing from Port aux Basques to North Sydney scheduled to leave at 11:45 a.m. is now scheduled to depart at 10:45 p.m.

The North Sydney to Port aux Basques service scheduled to depart Sunday at 11:45 a.m. is now scheduled to leave at 10:15 p.m.

Marine Atlantic said there may also be potential weather impacts to the service on Monday.

