High winds knock out power to thousands in Nova Scotia

High winds have knocked out power to thousands of customers in Nova Scotia.

According to Nova Scotia Power, the majority of the 13,219 customers lost electricity around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

As of 5:19 p.m., there were 12,000 customers without electricity along Highway 333 from Upper Tantallon to McGraths Cove including Tantallon, Glen Haven, French Village, Seabright, Glen Margaret, Hacketts Cove, Indian Harbour, Peggy's Cove, Middle Village, East and West Dover.

Other areas that lost power on Wednesday include Locharber Road to Ohio, Keppoch to James River, Brierley to Arisag and Cape George; Trenton between Duke and Park Road, Little Harbor Road to Woodburn, Sutherland to Ardness and Laggen.

About 925 customers in Bible Hill, Valley, Greenfield, East Mountain, North River, Nuttby and McCallum Settlement have been without electricity since 2:55 p.m., but according to Nova Scotia Power's website, the cause was "patrolling lines."

Power is expected to be restored by 9 p.m. or sooner.

MORE TOP STORIES