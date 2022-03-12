High winds, heavy rain expected across N.S.

Meteorologists are warning Nova Scotians to brace for a blustery Saturday night.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings across the province, with gusts up to 110 km/h expected in eastern parts of the province. In those areas, the national weather service says there is a significant risk of damage to buildings, including shingles and windows.

Rainfall warnings have also been issued for the entire province with totals ranging from 25-40 mm in most areas. Communities along the Atlantic Coast could see as much as 60 mm of rain though. According to Environment Canada, this could cause localized flooding in low-lying areas because "the frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall."

Rainfall Warnings, Wind Warnings & Snowfall Warnings are in place ahead of our weekend storm. <br>Widespread rainfall amounts of 25-50 mm across southern NB and southern NS, including Cape Breton.<br>Heavy snow will be confined to northwester NB.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/6wvPjxTgtI">pic.twitter.com/6wvPjxTgtI</a> —@ryansnoddon

Rain started Saturday morning, and the highest winds will develop in the evening.

Temperatures will drop on Sunday and rain will change to snow in the north, tapering off during the day, according to Environment Canada.

Halifax Regional Municipality is warning residents to be prepared for power outages.

The municipality continues to monitor the weather forecast, with rain, high winds and dropping temperatures expected to move into the Halifax region Saturday and Sunday. View storm preparedness tips here: <a href="https://t.co/9jNBFMjzUG">https://t.co/9jNBFMjzUG</a> <a href="https://t.co/OAPMs90uLd">pic.twitter.com/OAPMs90uLd</a> —@hfxgov

