High winds could cause power outages on Christmas Day

Planning to cook a turkey on Christmas Day? A backup plan might be in order.

The forecast is calling for potentially record-breaking warm temperatures in Nova Scotia, but also high winds that could cause power outages late in the day.

"The later we get into the afternoon the higher the wind gusts are going to be," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin. "We could see wind gusts from 60 to 80 kilometres per hour with higher gusts possible along the coast."

Nova Scotia Power says it is monitoring the forecast.

"Our preparations for this storm are no different than they are for any other storm," said spokesperson Stacy O'Rourke. "We'll have our crews ready to respond if needed so we can ensure minimal disruption to our customers."

While it will be windy on Christmas, it is also expected to be warm.

Simpkin said the temperature is expected to reach 13 C. The record warm temperature for Nova Scotia on Christmas Day is 13.1 C, which was set in 1996.

But the mild temperatures will end quickly.

"We'll be going from potential record breaking warmth for Christmas Day and into Boxing Day morning to falling temperatures that afternoon with a lot of rain and wind changing over to snow," said Simpkin. "Anything that is wet could possibly freeze really quickly on Boxing Day."

