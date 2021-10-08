Annapolis County sells high-speed internet service to rural provider for $17M

Annapolis County has sold its high-speed internet service to Xplornet for $17 million.

"We realized we didn't have the necessary manpower or expertise to look after the many financial, legal and regulatory aspects," said Warden Alan Parish.

The municipality initially borrowed $13 million to set up the system, but there have been cost overruns and legal bills. Parish still believes the municipality could make $2 million on the sale.

He's also pleased that more people in the county could end up with access to high-speed internet.

"Xplornet is going to do its best to expand on what we were contemplating in our municipal project," said Parish.

The sale means Pictou County is the only municipality in Nova Scotia that owns a high-speed internet system.

It has invested $11 million so far. No one is hooked up to the service.

But CAO Brian Cullen said at a council meeting March 22 that customer connections are expected to take place in April.

