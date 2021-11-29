Another 30,000 homes, businesses eligible for N.S. satellite internet program

Eligibility has once again been expanded for an $8.5-million program designed to help the Nova Scotia government meet its promise to provide almost every home and business in the province with high-speed internet.

The Satellite Internet Service Rebate is now available to any home or business that does not have access to wired or wireless internet service.

When the program was launched four months ago, a government news release said the rebate was restricted to the 3,700 homes and businesses in Nova Scotia "for which no other internet service solution" had been found.

Two weeks later, another 2,200 residences and businesses were added to the program for those who were not expected to gain access to wired or wireless internet until after Dec. 31, 2023.

30,000 more homes, businesses

The government announced Wednesday it was dropping that restriction, and allowing anyone who wants satellite-based internet to buy and install the equipment needed and have those costs covered by the province up to $1,000.

A provincial spokesperson said an additional 30,000 or so homes and businesses are now eligible for the program.

Susan Corkum-Greek, the province's economic development minister, said the move was designed to bring high-speed connectivity to more people sooner.

"We now open this program to anyone who does not at this moment have the fibre," she said.

"They can, if they so wish, go with a satellite [service] even as we continue to roll out the fibre to those communities."

Lukewarm response

Corkum-Greek said the rebate program has been a success despite "not a startling number" of applications.

In an email Thursday to CBC News, provincial spokesperson Shannon Kerr said 490 applications had been received. Of those, Kerr said 446 were approved.

"Those not approved are due to ineligible addresses or incomplete applications," wrote Kerr.

Corkum-Greek said the provincial government was not deterred by the numbers. She said 130 applications had come in since the eligibility requirements were expanded.

"Some Nova Scotians will look at this and still decide that they will wait for the fibre option," said Corkum-Greek. "But we know other Nova Scotians are chomping at the bit.

"They need this because of social connectivity, because of economic opportunities. They really can't wait any longer."

MORE TOP STORIES