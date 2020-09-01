New projects mean 97% of N.S. homes, businesses to have high-speed internet by 2022

Nova Scotia announced Tuesday a round of projects aimed at bringing high-speed internet access to an additional 32,000 homes and businesses by summer 2022.

"Reliable high-speed internet is an essential part of building a strong, connected Nova Scotia," Premier Stephen McNeil said in a press release from Develop Nova Scotia, the Crown corporation responsible for implementing a high-speed internet strategy in Nova Scotia.

"As of today, projects are underway that will see 97 per cent of homes and businesses in our province with high-speed access. We can be proud that Nova Scotia will be one of the first provinces in Canada to reach this level of coverage."

The release said internet service provider Bell Canada will provide more than 100 Nova Scotia communities with high-speed internet access through Develop Nova Scotia's Internet for Nova Scotia Initiative.

Most of homes and businesses in Nova Scotia should have access to high-speed internet by 2022. (Develop Nova Scotia)

The corporation said work is already underway. It expects more than 11,000 homes and businesses will have new or improved internet access by summer 2021, then 21,000 by the end of 2021 and 32,000 by the summer of 2022.

"We're making good progress to bring this important service to Nova Scotians and our partners are moving as quickly as possible to make it available to more people and businesses every day," Jennifer Angel, the president and CEO of Develop Nova Scotia, said in the release.

"And we're not done — we have now turned our attention, with urgency, to reach those remaining underserved areas with high-quality connections."

This is the second round of homes in the process of receiving high-speed internet through Develop Nova Scotia's projects.

In February, the corporation announced the first round of developments, which has provided approximately 18,000 homes and businesses with new or improved high-speed internet. The target for Round 1 is 42,000.

The release said the province has invested $193 million to expand internet access.

