Education minister orders rugby reinstated at Nova Scotia high schools

Education Minister Zach Churchill has ordered high school rugby to be reinstated across the province.

On Thursday, the Nova Scotria School Athletic Federation announced its decision to cancel public high school rugby games because of safety concerns.

In a statement released Friday, the minister said the federation neglected to consult school communities about the move and also did not inform the Education Department it intended to make the decision public on Thursday.

That contravened a memorandum of agreement it has with the province, Churchill said.

He also referred to concerns by Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, and other physicians who publicly urged the NSSAF to reverse the decision.

Zach Churchill has ordered the Nova Scotia School Athletic Federation to reinstate rugby at high schools across the province. (CBC)

"Given the perspective offered by the province's Medical Officer of Health, and the contravention of the MOA, the Minister of the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development has called on NSSAF to reinstate rugby for all high schools immediately for the duration of the season," the statement said.

Churchill has also asked the NSSAF to work with the department on putting together a panel of experts "to thoroughly review and assess available research on safety in sports for school sports across Nova Scotia."

