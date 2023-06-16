High-risk sex offender to relocate to Pictou County area

RCMP are notifying residents in Pictou County that a high-risk sex offender from Ontario is being relocated to Pictou County.

In a statement Friday, the Mounties say Michael Russell has been released after serving his full term and plans to reside in the Scotsburn area.

He was convicted of sexual interference in 2020 and sentenced to nearly three-and-a-half years in federal prison.

He's described as being five feet 11 inches, 225 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Police say Russell is under an order to stay away from daycares, school grounds, playgrounds, community centres, public parks and public swimming areas.

He also isn't allowed to contact or communicate with anyone under 16 years of age, unless under the supervision of "an appropriate person," authorities say.

As well, RCMP in Pictou County have applied for a peace bond to impose broader restrictions on Russell's movements.

