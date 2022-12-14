High-risk offender residing in Yarmouth County

A high-risk offender is now residing in Yarmouth County.

Nova Scotia RCMP issued a publicr notification Wednesday for 64-year-old Allen Desrosiers. Desrosiers is now living in the Rockville area.

Desrosiers was convicted of sexual offences in the United States that include kidnapping, aggravated rape, rape, assault with intent to rape, assault and battery. In 2019, police say Desrosiers, who is a Canadian citizen, completed a 23-year sentence in the U.S. for the crimes, committed in Massachussetts.

His victims, who are all female, ranged in age from 16 to 47. He was released after serving his full sentence, without conditions, and moved to Nova Scotia in August 2022.

RCMP described Desrosiers as white, 5-11 and 200 pounds, with blue eyes and white hair.

Police say they're letting people know Desrosiers is in the area "so they may take suitable precautionary measures." But police warned any form of vigilante activity "or other unreasonable conduct" won't be tolerated.

The Yarmouth Rural RCMP Detachment said anyone in the community who witnesses any suspicious activity should contact them at 902-742-9106. For anonymous reports, Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers is at 1-800-222-8477.

