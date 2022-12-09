High-risk offender released in Halifax area

Halifax Regional Police have announced that a high-risk offender is now living in the Halifax area, and that he must follow strict conditions.

Samuel Clements Green, 27, was released into the community in relation to a sentence for sexual assault, assault, break and enter, failure to comply with conditions of a court order and recognizance.

While released, Green must adhere to the following conditions:

Not consume, purchase or possess alcohol.

Not consume, purchase or possess drugs other than prescribed.

Not associate or communicate with any person known to be involved in criminal activity.

Reside at a designated community-based residential facility.

Report intimate relationships.

Police warned against any "vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct" against Green and said the intent of the notification about his release was simply to make the public aware.

Police want the public to call if they think Green has violated any of his conditions. They can be reached at 902-490-5020.

MORE TOP STORIES