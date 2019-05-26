High-risk offender missing from Dartmouth halfway house

Police are searching for a high-risk offender who left a halfway house in Dartmouth, N.S.

Staff at the Jamieson Community Correctional Centre on Morris Drive in Burnside called the Halifax Regional Police on Sunday around 9 a.m. to report that Joshua James Turner, 35, is missing from custody.

Turner is deemed a high-risk offender relating to sexual and violent crimes, police said in a news release.

He is described as a white man, 5-10, 150 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes and black-framed, thick-rim glasses. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with "Bum" in white letters on the back, dark pants and a black baseball cap.

Turner was last seen in the area of Windmill Road by Magazine Hill.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Turner to call them. If people see anyone fitting his description, police ask that they do not approach him and call 911.

