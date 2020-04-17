High-risk offender living in Glace Bay, say police

Cape Breton Regional Police are warning people in Glace Bay about a high-risk offender living in the community.

Christopher French, 31, was released from Dorchester Penitentiary March 3 after serving a sentence for breaking and entering and sexual assault.

He was arrested and sent back to jail the following day after breaching the conditions of his peace bond.

French was released from the Northeast Nova Correctional Centre this week.

In a news release, regional police issued an updated photo of French and said they have been informed he is living in Glace Bay.

Police said his criminal record dates back to 2008 and includes additional convictions for sexual assault and assault with a weapon. His victims were older women and young girls.

The conditions of his release include a 9 p.m. curfew and that he refrains from contacting past victims or their family members.

