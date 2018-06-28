RCMP say high-risk offender could be moving to Indian Brook area

RCMP are warning that a 24-year-old man deemed a high-risk offender is being released from a maximum-security prison Friday and could be moving to the Indian Brook, N.S., area.

Christopher Isaac MacDonald will be freed from the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B., after completing a sentence for assault with a weapon and other offences, according to a news release.

The release said MacDonald's criminal record includes convictions for assault, armed robbery, robbery, theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with the conditions of a recognizance.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said in an interview his victims have included men and women with whom he had no previous relationship.

According to the release, MacDonald will be required to follow strict conditions for two years, including not possessing weapons. He will also be required to abstain from consuming, possessing or purchasing alcohol, illegal drugs, or prescription drugs not prescribed to him by a medical practitioner.

He is also required to follow a 9 p.m.–6 a.m. curfew daily.

Clarke said RCMP have made the conditions public so residents will contact them if they see MacDonald breach any of the conditions.

"If members of the public feel that those conditions are being breached, we would encourage them to contact their nearest detachment," said Clarke.