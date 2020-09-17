High-risk offender charged with breaching long-term supervision order

Halifax Regional Police have laid seven additional charges against a high-risk offender who was also accused of breaching a long-term supervision order in July.

John Francis Normand Dionne, who has a lengthy criminal record and was convicted of kidnapping a 10-year-old girl in Calgary in 2011 , was released from the Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick earlier this year. He had completed a sentence for kidnapping, unlawful confinement and impersonating a peace officer.

In February, Halifax police issued a news release saying Dionne, 53, was now residing in the Halifax area and he was assessed as being at a high risk to reoffend.

Dionne is subject to a long-term supervision order requiring him to follow strict conditions. Under a long-term supervision order, offenders can be sent back to prison if release conditions are broken.

He was arrested on July 26 for allegedly breaching conditions terms, and he appeared in court the following day to face one count of breaching a long-term supervision order and seven counts of breaching the conditions of a recognizance.

In Thursday's release, Halifax police say investigators charged Dionne on Sept. 17 with an additional three counts of breaching a long-term supervision order and four counts of breaching the conditions of a recognizance.

The release said Dionne is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to face the charges.

