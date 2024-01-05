Content
Nova Scotia·New

High-risk offender arrested after police respond to 2 violent assaults against women

Halifax Regional Police arrested Gamon Jay Leacock in the central part of the city on Monday, after responding to reports about a pair of violent incidents in the area.

Gamon Jay Leacock, 49, arrested on Monday

Blair Rhodes · CBC News ·
A bald man is seen in front of a white brick wall wearing a blue shirt. He has a goatee with grey hair in it.
Gamon Jay Leacock, 49, previously completed a 14-year sentence for a series of crimes, including a violent sexual assault against a teenager and her boyfriend in a Montreal apartment in 2009. (Halifax Regional Police)

A man with a history of sexual violence is in trouble with the law again.

Halifax Regional Police arrested Gamon Jay Leacock, 49, in the central part of the city on Monday after responding to reports about two violent incidents in the area.

In a news release, police said they were responding to a robbery just after 3 p.m. in the area of Hunter and Cunard streets.

They said a man approached a woman in her car on South Street and asked her to drive him to the Cunard Street area.

The man then assaulted and robbed her, saying he had a firearm, according to the release. The woman then pulled over and exited the vehicle.

The man fled the area on foot, police said.

Second incident

A short time later, police said a man entered a residence on Clifton Street and confronted two women there. The man produced a brick and a broken bottle and confined them to a bedroom, they said.

The man threatened, physically assaulted and sexually assaulted the women, police said.

The women fought the suspect and escaped, the release said, and they were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said they arrested Leacock in a backyard on Hunter Street at 3:30 p.m., less than half an hour after the first call.

He faces charges including aggravated sexual assault, assault and unlawful confinement.

Police warned public in fall

Leacock was released into the Halifax area in October.

At that time, police issued a warning that he was a high risk to reoffend. He had just completed a 14-year sentence for a violent sexual assault in Montreal that occurred in 2009.

Earlier this month, Leacock was charged for allegedly making death threats against a woman in Dartmouth.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Blair Rhodes

Reporter

Blair Rhodes has been a journalist for more than 40 years, the last 31 with CBC. His primary focus is on stories of crime and public safety. He can be reached at blair.rhodes@cbc.ca

