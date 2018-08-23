High-profile Dal dean Sylvain Charlebois stepping down

The high-profile dean of Dalhousie University's faculty of management is stepping down from the position come September, saying he took stock of his career path following complaints of bullying against him earlier this year.

Sylvain Charlebois said he is moving on to create a new agri-food analytical institute in partnership with five different faculties at Dalhousie and other groups across the country.

The announcement comes following an investigation the university began in May into complaints of bullying and harassment against Charlebois.

Charlebois said while not the sole reason for his move, the investigation caused him to think about alternative career choices over the summer.

"To be honest it affected my career," Charlebois said in an interview Thursday. "It got me thinking about my future as a researcher, absolutely."

Known as the "Food Professor," Charlesbois has done dozens of media interviews over the years and has appeared on radio and TV on both sides of the border. His chief research interest is food distribution, security and safety.

Reputational risks

Brian Leadbetter, a spokesperson for the university, said the investigation into Charlesbois has now concluded and no further action will be taken.

"Any concerns that come to our attention, we take them seriously and we are committed to a fair process," said Leadbetter.

Though Charlebois would not speak about the investigation or the reasons behind it directly, he said he respected the process and participated in it. He added it has been a difficult summer for himself and his family.

"The reputational risks are real for me," said Charlebois. "That's why I think it's better for me to focus on a project that really I think will allow Dalhousie to shine."

Future project

Charlebois said he will be based in both Truro and Halifax while the project is conceptualized, and hopes for a final proposal to be approved a year from now.

He went through a similar process as a professor in the College of Business and Economics at the University of Guelph in Ontario from 2010 to 2016.

There, he co-founded what is now known as the Arrell Food Institute. The institute connects food research across all fields of study with Canadian and global partners.

Associate dean Vivian Howard will be taking over the Dalhousie faculty of management dean position as of Sept. 1 while the university searches for someone to fill the role permanently.