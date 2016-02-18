High Liner suspends production at New Hampshire plant due to COVID-19

Nova Scotia-based frozen seafood producer High Liner Foods has temporarily suspended all production at its plant in Portsmouth, N.H., because of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The company will redirect some of its production to plants in Lunenburg, N.S., and Newport News, Va.

In a news release, High Liner Foods said it will carry out deep cleaning, contact tracing and risk assessment in Portsmouth.

"Our priority is the health and safety of our employees who are doing essential work supplying food to families across North America," Rod Hepponstall, the company's president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

"We are maximizing all available resources to safeguard our people and ensure a steady supply of frozen seafood to meet the needs of retailers and consumers across North America during this unprecedented time."

Steps at High Liner plants

High Liner said it is adhering to guidance issued by all government agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the U.S. and Health Canada.

In its release, High Liner said it has taken a number of steps at its plants:

Increased sanitation of all common areas, washrooms, locker rooms and cafeteria.

Increased spacing on production line.

Staggered breaks and shifts.

Plans to introduce temperature screening.

High Liner employs 340 people in Nova Scotia at its plant in Lunenburg and executive offices in Halifax.

