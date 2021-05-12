High-end cars stolen from Eastern Passage business
Police are looking for help finding two high-end cars stolen from a business in Eastern Passage earlier this week.
One of the vehicles is not yet available for sale in Canada
The thefts occurred at a business on Main Road, the RCMP said in a news release.
One of the stolen vehicles is a white 2022 Audi e-tron GT, which police said is "very unique" and has not been released yet for sale in Canada.
According to Audi's website, the cost of the e-tron GT starts at $129,900.
The second vehicle is a 2021 Volkswagen Arteon, which has a sticker price of $52,995.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax RCMP at (902) 490-5020. Anonymous tips can be made to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), crimestoppers.ns.ca, or through the P3 Tips App.
