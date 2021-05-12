High-end cars stolen from Eastern Passage business

Police are looking for help finding two high-end cars stolen from a business in Eastern Passage, N.S., earlier this week.

The thefts occurred at a business on Main Road, the RCMP said in a news release.

One of the stolen vehicles is a white 2022 Audi e-tron GT, which police said is "very unique" and has not been released yet for sale in Canada.

An example of the 2021 Volkswagen Arteon that was stolen. (Nova Scotia RCMP)

According to Audi's website, the cost of the e-tron GT starts at $129,900.

The second vehicle is a 2021 Volkswagen Arteon, which has a sticker price of $52,995.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax RCMP at (902) 490-5020. Anonymous tips can be made to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), crimestoppers.ns.ca, or through the P3 Tips App.

