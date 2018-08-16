High bacteria levels close Point Pleasant Park beach to swimming

Black Rock Beach in Point Pleasant Park is closed to swimming until further notice due to high bacteria levels in the water, a notice from Halifax Regional Municipality said Thursday.

Recent tests showed bacteria levels at the unsupervised beach exceed Health Canada swimming guidelines.

Municipal staff regularly test the water quality at all supervised, and four unsupervised, municipal beaches during the summer months, the city says.

"High bacteria levels can be caused by a number of factors, including weather conditions and waterfowl. Staff will continue testing the water until bacteria levels return to normal. The municipality will advise residents when the beach reopens," the news release said.

On Monday, Kinap Beach in Porters Lake was closed to swimming because of high bacteria levels.

Last week, the municipality closed Kinsmen Beach in Lower Sackville for the same reason.

Lake Banook and Lake Micmac were placed under a risk advisory earlier this month because of an algae bloom in the water. Residents have been told to avoid swimming or allowing pets in the Dartmouth lakes until the advisory has been lifted.

