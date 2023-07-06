Hidden gems: How to get off the beaten path in Nova Scotia this summer

A sandwich shop in Summerside and a pottery-maker in Pubnico are just some examples of some hidden gems you might not find on a map of the latest tourist hotspots.

On CBC Radio's Maritime Noon, host Brett Ruskin was joined on Thursday by musician Noah Tye and writer Jenna Morton to compile a list of events and places across the province that may be worth a visit this summer.

Here's a list of some things that the show's guests and listeners recommended:

Maritime Noon 52:53 COVID polling, Carbon Tax, Quirky Hidden Gems An expert in global health says polling done for the Nova Scotia government during the pandemic should be used to better address gaps in public health. Your thoughts on the carbon tax. On the phone-in: Your favourite unique, charming and under-the-radar places and experiences that the East Coast has to offer.

Cruikshank's 'Unplugged' Open Mic, Cruikshank's Halifax Funeral Home, Halifax: Guest Noah Tye has hosted the event on the last Wednesday of the month for the last two years. "It's gotten to the point now where I get between 30 and 35 players every month and usually about 100 people watch," he said.

The Dart Gallery, Dartmouth: "They have really awesome rotating art installations. They feature so much wonderful work by local artists and have lots of great gifts," said Lindsay, one of the callers to the show. "They also do a weekly Sunday event with the Black Beauty Culture Association."

Cheese-making classes, Northville Farm Heritage Centre, Centreville: "I just loved the idea that someone could have five full days to spend to go make cheese," Tye said of the five-day class. "From culture propagation to rennet coagulation, I couldn't help but think that that was the most amazing thing to learn how to make your own cheese."

Green Hills Walking Trail, Cape Sable Island: "I like the idea of early afternoon, just after lunch when it's nice and sunny," Kevin said during a call to the show. The trail also has a beach that walkers can get to. "The great part of it [is] there's usually a nice little cool breeze that's not too hot."

Rockabilly Picnic, Broad Cove Hall, Mill Village: "They have a rockabilly band, they have costumes, I think there's a dunk tank," Tye said of the event scheduled for Aug. 6. "A full living-in-the-50s, grease lightning-style party down in Broad Cove."

Camera Obscura, Cheverie: In an email to the show, listener Hugh mentioned this attraction in the Annapolis Valley. In the darkened interior, people can see a real-time projection of the coastline on the concrete floor. There's also a nearby walking trail that leads to a salt marsh.

The Noodle Guy, Port Williams and The Flying Apron Inn & Cookery, Summerville: These are two restaurants that caller Erica mentioned on the show. The Flying Apron also offers a variety of cooking classes.

Kingston Steer BBQ & Village Fair, Village of Kingston: Caller Donna said the 60th annual steer barbecue is coming up this weekend. "There's lots of bounce kingdoms for the kids, there's music for the adults, there's a craft fair, there's a parade and breakfast in the morning … and they BBQ a whole steer."

Blue Beach Fossil Museum, Hantsport: In an email to the show, a listener named Kim mentioned the museum near Blue Beach, where people can go on fossil tours in the area.

Frieze & Roy General Store, Maitland and Courthouse Hill, East Hants: A caller named Marjorie described the location as "the oldest general store in Canada." She also said on Courthouse Hill, people are able to see five different counties across the province.

Joggins Fossil Cliffs, Joggins: Darrell emailed to mention the cliffs. Like Blue Beach, people can book a tour of the beach, which is known for its rich fossil history.

Goat Walks, Twister Roots Farm, Judique: Terry, one of the farmers at the location, emailed to say the farm offers goat walks, allowing people to interact with Alpine dairy goats along a hiking trail.

Sections of the Berlin Wall, Bible Hill: Guest Jenna Morton mentioned that some sections of the Berlin Wall can be found by the Dalhousie Agricultural Campus near Truro in Bible Hill. "That's definitely one of my hidden gem favourites," she said. "Not enough people know."

