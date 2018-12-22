Herring Cove students band together to support Shane Bowers
Former NHL first-round pick to play for Team Canada at world junior championship
Nova Scotia's Shane Bowers will play for his country starting Wednesday at the world junior hockey championship in B.C. and he'll have plenty of support
A group of elementary school students from his home community banded together Friday to show their support by making a video for him.
The students are from William King Elementary School in Herring Cove. It is the same elementary school Bowers attended.
Now 19, Bowers, a first-round draft pick of the Ottawa Senators in 2017 and current property of the Colorado Avalanche, is a second-year forward at Boston University.
For the video, students jumped and chanted Bowers name. Some wore hockey jerseys and waved Canadian flags.
Ashley Marie Summers is in Grade 2. She said she loves hockey and she's sure that Bowers will be great at the tournament.
Among the roaring crowd chanting Bowers' name was his grandmother, Hazel Bowers. She is an administrative assistant at the school.
"I'm over the moon," she said. "Everybody has been supportive. The staff put up with my bragging all the time. They've been great. I am so pleased that they wanted to do this for him."
Bowers said it was the staff's idea to put together a congratulatory video.
"Everybody's totally excited for him," Hazel Bowers said.
Chris Pierce, who has trained Bowers for nine years, said he doesn't mind that he won't see Bowers in Nova Scotia this Christmas.
"I knew he had something special about him," he said. "He's a kid that puts his best effort into every single day. He always had something good coming."
Canada begins play in the preliminary round on Wednesday in Vancouver against Denmark. Games will also be held in Victoria.
Bowers is one of two Nova Scotia players on the Canadian team. Truro's Jared McIsaac will play on the blue-line.