Halifax police say death on Herring Cove Road involved home invasion

Halifax Regional Police say they now believe a homicide on Herring Cove Road last week took place during a home invasion.

Authorities say they responded to a report of a man who had been shot inside a home in the 400 block of Herring Cove Road just before 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 4.

They found a deceased man who had suffered a gunshot wound in the home.

At least three people broke into the home and "an altercation occurred" with the residents, police say.

One of the men involved in the home invasion was killed, while the other suspects fled in a vehicle.

Police say he was 33 years old but they have not released his name.

Not a random incident

Four people were arrested at the scene and three were released without charges.

The suspect charged is a 21-year-old man. He is facing counts of carrying a concealed weapon, illegal possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

Criminal charges aren't being considered in the man's death and investigators say this was not a random incident.

They are still looking for the other suspects and are asking people with information about the incident to contact police.

This is the second home invasion in Halifax that has resulted in a death in as many weeks.

On Dec. 30, a man involved in a home invasion was killed in the north end after he was fatally stabbed. Police also said they were not considering criminal charges in relation to his death.

