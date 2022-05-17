Halifax police investigating homicide after woman, 37, stabbed to death

Halifax police are now investigating a homicide after a woman stabbed early this morning died.

Halifax Regional Police said they were called at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday after a person was stabbed near Sylvia Avenue and Herring Cove Road. The 37-year-old woman was taken to hospital for serious injuries and later died.

Police said it wasn't a random incident but released few other details. They had closed the 500 block of Herring Cove Road, but reopened it Tuesday morning.

