Halifax police investigating homicide after woman, 37, stabbed to death
Halifax police are now investigating a homicide in the city after a woman stabbed early this morning died.
Police reopen 500 block of Herring Cove Road after early morning attack
Halifax police are now investigating a homicide after a woman stabbed early this morning died.
Halifax Regional Police said they were called at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday after a person was stabbed near Sylvia Avenue and Herring Cove Road. The 37-year-old woman was taken to hospital for serious injuries and later died.
Police said it wasn't a random incident but released few other details. They had closed the 500 block of Herring Cove Road, but reopened it Tuesday morning.
More to come
MORE TOP STORIES