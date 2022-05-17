Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia·Updated

Halifax police investigating homicide after woman, 37, stabbed to death

Halifax police are now investigating a homicide in the city after a woman stabbed early this morning died. 

Police reopen 500 block of Herring Cove Road after early morning attack

CBC News ·
Halifax Regional Police are looking for the person who fatally stabbed someone in the city early Tuesday. (Dave Laughlin/CBC)

Halifax police are now investigating a homicide after a woman stabbed early this morning died. 

Halifax Regional Police said they were called at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday after a person was stabbed near Sylvia Avenue and Herring Cove Road. The 37-year-old woman was taken to hospital for serious injuries and later died. 

Police said it wasn't a random incident but released few other details. They had closed the 500 block of Herring Cove Road, but reopened it Tuesday morning.

More to come

MORE TOP STORIES

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now