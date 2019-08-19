Heritage group appeals 8-storey proposal next to Halifax church
Heritage Trust of Nova Scotia says building won't fit with historic neighbourhood
The Heritage Trust of Nova Scotia has appealed the approval of a development for Brunswick Street in Halifax to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board.
"We don't understand why they're putting such a modern building in the middle of a fine heritage district," said Andrew Murphy, president of the Heritage Trust.
The Halifax West Community Council voted last month in favour of an eight-storey building behind the former rectory of St. Patrick's Church.
The developer, Adam Barrett, has already renovated the rectory and has been trying for the past four years to get the second phase done. He does not believe the Heritage Trust has a strong case.
"It's not a heritage building and it's not a conservation district, so we're just going to have to go through the process," he said. "Unfortunately, it will probably delay the project by four to six months."
But the Heritage Trust believes the development does not suit the historic nature of the neighbourhood and violates the heritage protections that were put in place in the 1970s.
"The provisions of the bylaw clearly say it has to be in scale and context," said Murphy. "It's tough to say it's in scale when it's eight storeys."
There are 42 registered heritage properties along Brunswick. According to the Heritage Trust, it's one of the top 10 districts in Canada because it's one of the last intact Georgian and Victoria streetscapes.
The utility and review board hearing is scheduled for Oct. 3. Anyone who wants to speak has to let the board know by Sept. 6.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.