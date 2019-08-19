Heritage group appeals 8-storey proposal next to Halifax church

The Heritage Trust of Nova Scotia has appealed the approval of a development for Brunswick Street in Halifax to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board.

"We don't understand why they're putting such a modern building in the middle of a fine heritage district," said Andrew Murphy, president of the Heritage Trust.

The Halifax West Community Council voted last month in favour of an eight-storey building behind the former rectory of St. Patrick's Church.

The developer, Adam Barrett, has already renovated the rectory and has been trying for the past four years to get the second phase done. He does not believe the Heritage Trust has a strong case.

"It's not a heritage building and it's not a conservation district, so we're just going to have to go through the process," he said. "Unfortunately, it will probably delay the project by four to six months."

St. Patrick's Church on Brunswick Street in Halifax is a municipal heritage site. The former rectory beside it is not. (Paul Poirier/CBC)

But the Heritage Trust believes the development does not suit the historic nature of the neighbourhood and violates the heritage protections that were put in place in the 1970s.

"The provisions of the bylaw clearly say it has to be in scale and context," said Murphy. "It's tough to say it's in scale when it's eight storeys."

There are 42 registered heritage properties along Brunswick. According to the Heritage Trust, it's one of the top 10 districts in Canada because it's one of the last intact Georgian and Victoria streetscapes.

The utility and review board hearing is scheduled for Oct. 3. Anyone who wants to speak has to let the board know by Sept. 6.

MORE TOP STORIES