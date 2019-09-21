Possible gas leak reported on Bloomfield Street in Halifax
Heritage Gas and emergency responders are at the scene of a possible gas leak on Bloomfield Street in Halifax.
Heritage Gas says it is working with emergency responders after report of a damaged gas line
Heritage Gas says it's responding to a report of a damaged gas line on Bloomfield Street near North-End Halifax.
Emergency responders, including police and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, are at the scene on Bloomfield Street.
The utility has released few other details at this time but said on Twitter that Bloomfield Street is blocked off at Gottingen as they investigate the possibility of a gas leak.
